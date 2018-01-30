Magic Rub, Sweet & Smokey Quick Time BBQ Sauce and Beef Ribs

Magic Rub



1/2 cup kosher salt

¼ cup fresh coffee grounds

(Arizona Coffee Roasters)

2 tbsp black peppercorn (ground fresh)

2 tbsp coriander seed (ground fresh)

2 tbsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp mustard seed (ground fresh)

1 tbsp dried oregano

½ tbsp smoked paprika



1. Grind separately coffee grounds, black peppercorns, coriander and mustard seed. Add remaining ingredients and mix well



Sweet & Smokey Quick Time BBQ Sauce

¾ cup maple syrup

½ cup apple cider

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup yellow mustard

2 tsp smoked paprika

1. add all ingredients to sauce pan

2. bring to boil then reduce to simmer

3. cook for approx 10 minutes or until you have achieved a syrup like consistency

Beef Ribs



4 Bone Beef Rib

*Secret – visit a local butcher for the best cuts. We use Arcadia Meat Market

@ 40th St & Indian School..ask for nick

½ cup Magic Rub- see recipe

½ cup beef fat

½ cup apple cider



1 cup Sweet & Smokey Quick Time BBQ Sauce

1. Score beef ribs on back to loosen membrane

2. Generously rub all side with beef fat (bacon fat works great!) then coat with Magic Rub

3. Bring large pan to high heat and sear top side of beef ribs to form a hard, caramelized crust.

4. Add apple cider to pan and cover tightly

5. Place in oven at 300 degrees for 2-2.5 hours (look for the meat to easily pull away from the bone

6. Remove pan from oven and place beef ribs on a cutting board

7. Cut beef ribs into individual pieces and brush liberally with bbq sauce

8. Enjoy and don’t forget the toilettes!