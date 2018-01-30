Looking for a trash can at the Waste Management Phoenix Open? You won't find one

You won’t find a single trash can at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Instead, those green and white cardboard recycle and compost bins have become quite a familiar sight out at the tournament.

But even if you have not attended one single day of golf, if you are a Waste Management customer you've done your part in keeping the tournament a "zero-waste event."

“If you have recycled paper or cardboard throughout the year and if you are one of our business or residential customers, guess what? You helped make this a zero-waste event cause these boxes are made with your recycled materials," Isha Cogborn, a senior communications specialist with Waste Management, explained.

Cogborn says there are some 4,000 recycled cardboard containers all over the course. But even though they've been around for years, some people are confused about what goes where. Does that plate go in the recycle bin or the composting one?

"No. 1, if you don’t know what to do, just look at the box. It will tell you exactly what goes where.” Cogborn said. “If it is something that touches your food, a container or a cup, this is different from your home because normally this would go in the trash but this is compostable.Even your utensils, all of that will go in your compost bin.

"Now if you have paper or cardboard or plastic bottles or cans, and I know these touch food or liquids, they're recycled," she continued. "But there’s something you want to remember, if there’s liquid in it, you want to make sure you dump it out before you recycle it.”

And all those cans and bottles quickly adds up.

"Since we even started this five years ago, we have taken 5 million pounds out of the landfill," Cogborn said. "That's the equivalent of 50 million golf balls."

