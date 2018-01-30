The Glendale Chocolate Affaire promises to help break some New Year’s resolutions

Dark chocolate boot-shaped chocolates coming down the conveyor belt at Cerreta Candy Company. (Source: City of Glendale)

Cerreta's caramel coming right out of the copper kettle, as they make the signature "camelback" candies. (Source: City of Glendale)

One of the Valley’s sweetest events is set to return from Feb. 9-11 with the Glendale Chocolate Affaire.

The event is set to take place in historic downtown Glendale at Murphy Park and will feature an array of nearly 40 chocolate purveyors with favorite treats such as chocolate-covered strawberries, fudge, chocolate-covered cheesecake and bananas and much more all ready to be tasted by chocolate lovers.

The Chocolate Affaire is presented by Arizona’s famous candy makers Cerreta Candy Company, and the company will offer tours all weekend so that visitors will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of their favorite confections are made.

In addition to the Affaire’s tasty treats, families with children will be able to enjoy a variety of activities like face-painting, carnival rides, rocking climbing and more.

And if chocolate isn’t your favorite sweet treat to indulge in, visitors can also choose to enjoy other delicious snacks ranging from rich, buttery caramels to creamy gelatos to kettle corn.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 9 from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information check out The Chocolate Affaire's official page.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.