Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Chef Christopher Collins, Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar

For more information, visit www.twistedgrove.com.

Pinspiration- Valentine’s Day DIY

For more information, visit www.pinspiration.com or call 480-636-8010.

Permanent Effects

For more information, visit www.PermanentEffects.com or call 480.284.6240.

Revitalize Weight loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit www.fatlossphoenix.com.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

For more information, call 480-459-5262.

Shape Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.Shape.com

AJ’s Fine Foods

For more information, visit www.ajsfinefoods.com.

E.D. Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.