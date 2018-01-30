Former Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers dies at 56

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers address reporters at baseball's winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former Diamondbacks General Manager Kevin Towers passed away on Tuesday morning after battling cancer. 

Towers lead the D-backs for 2010-2014, winning the National League West in 2011. 

He also served as GM of the San Diego Padres for 14 seasons, winning four division titles and building the 1998 National League champions.

Social media reaction poured in following word of Towers passing.

Towers kept his battle with cancer private but baseball fans found out about his situation when former D-backs Manager A.J. Hinch held up a support sign for Towers at the World Series.

His tenure with the D-backs ended with some struggles, and the Dodgers celebrating at Chase Field in the pool.  Towers though remained respected around baseball and started working for the Cincinnati Reds.

Towers was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer a little more than a year ago.

