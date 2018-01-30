Former Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers dies at 56

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers address reporters at baseball's winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Former Diamondbacks General Manager Kevin Towers passed away on Tuesday morning after battling cancer.

Towers lead the D-backs for 2010-2014, winning the National League West in 2011.

He also served as GM of the San Diego Padres for 14 seasons, winning four division titles and building the 1998 National League champions.

Social media reaction poured in following word of Towers passing.

Towers kept his battle with cancer private but baseball fans found out about his situation when former D-backs Manager A.J. Hinch held up a support sign for Towers at the World Series.

His tenure with the D-backs ended with some struggles, and the Dodgers celebrating at Chase Field in the pool. Towers though remained respected around baseball and started working for the Cincinnati Reds.

Towers was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer a little more than a year ago.

Kevin Towers kept his fight with cancer private until #Astros manager AJ Hinch revealed it during the World Series.



Towers was one of most respected men in baseball. People around Towers idolized him, loved working for him and considered him family. Tough day for baseball. pic.twitter.com/r4QdAKATh1 — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 30, 2018

Kevin Towers was the name @ajhinch wrote on the card he held up during @MLB's @SU2C moment during the World Series. "He means a lot to me," Hinch said, "and he means a lot to people throughout this game." RIP KT pic.twitter.com/v6Ca47DWSR — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) January 30, 2018

Kevin Towers passed away today. It hurts. He was pivotal in my career & will be greatly missed. In a game filled with uncertainty, his word meant something. @mlb @Padres @Dbacks #RIPKT #TheOriginalGunslinger — Geoff Blum (@blummer27) January 30, 2018

RIP, Kevin Towers. One of my all-time favorite people, gone much too soon. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2018

Kevin Towers, one of the greatest people this game has ever known, and the ultimate fighter, has passed away from cancer. Unbelievable. He will be greatly missed. Loved that man — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 30, 2018

Kevin Towers, longtime exec and GM of Padres (1995-2009) and D-backs (2010-14), passes away at the age of 56. https://t.co/90CDLK7ecx pic.twitter.com/0s7BFoqPtS — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2018

