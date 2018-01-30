PD: Man exposed himself to shopper at Peoria Walmart

The Peoria Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to a female shopper at a Walmart last November.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at the Walmart near the area of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road.

According to police, the suspect was in the greeting card aisle when he bumped into a female shopper.

Police say the woman looked over and noticed that the man was exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

The suspect then left the store on foot.

Following the incident, the female victim notified store employees and contacted police.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 18-25 years old, with a medium build and black cornrows.

The suspect was seen wearing a black and white hooded short-sleeved shirt with the number "99" on the front, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police say the man appears to have a sleeve tattoo on his right arm possibly containing the letter “P”. He also appears to have a scar on his right elbow, according to Peoria police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Peoria police at 623-773-8976.

HELP US IDENTIFY INDECENT EXPOSURE SUSPECT!! @PeoriaAzPS seek the public’s help in identifying a male subject who was seen exposing himself and committing a lewd act while at the Walmart 21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, for further information https://t.co/vTRP2cNNOO #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/p0nN4UNz2x — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) January 30, 2018

