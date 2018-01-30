ADOT post Hamilton-themed messages ahead of Gammage shows

ADOT says that die-hard Hamilton fans or 'Hamilfans' will get the references while other drivers may see the messages as "a simple anti-distracted driving request." (Source: ADOT)

Hamilton fever has officially hit the Valley!

The Arizona Department of Transportation decided to join in on the fun.

According to ADOT, about 100 overhead message signs will display a safety message related to “Hamilton,” as the popular Broadway show begins a four-week run at ASU Gammage in Tempe Tuesday night.

The signs were first seen on Arizona freeways during the Tuesday morning commute.

Some of the overhead messages say the following:

History Has Its Eyes on You – Slow Down

Talk Less – Drive More

Tell The Story of Tonight – Designate a Driver

Why Do U Drive Like Ur Running Out of Time?

"When it comes to posting traffic safety messages on overhead signs, we often look for opportunities to craft messages related to pop culture or local events," ADOT spokesman Doug Pacey said on their website.



"So, when the biggest Broadway musical in decades arrives in Arizona, we were not throwing away our shot at the opportunity to engage motorists in making safe decisions behind the wheel."

Pacey added that die-hard Hamilton fans or 'Hamilfans' will get the references while other drivers may see the messages as "a simple anti-distracted driving request."

ADOT has been known to post clever freeway messages from different games and pop culture including lyrics from pop singer Adele and Pokemon Go.

The show opens Tuesday night in Tempe and runs through Feb. 25.

