Jury selection to begin for man accused of making bomb parts

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a Syrian man accused of making a key component of improvised explosive devices used in attacks against American soldiers during the Iraq War.

Ahmed Alahmedalabdaloklah (AL-ah-med-AL-ab-dahl-OK'-lah) is accused of making circuit boards used to remotely detonate IEDs for the 1920 Revolution Brigades.

The group has claimed responsibility for 230 attacks in Iraq against American soldiers from 2005 to 2010.

Authorities have described Alahmedalabdaloklah as being involved in the research and development for making such bombs.

He has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges.

The case is being heard in Phoenix because authorities say Alahmedalabdaloklah got components for a wireless initiation system used in IEDs from a company headquartered in Arizona.

