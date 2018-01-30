All-girl football teams take the field in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

Primetime Athletics in North Scottsdale and Fountain Hills has so much interest from girls that the league created three different age divisions with teams made up of all-female football players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On any given night of the week throughout the Valley, flag football teams are out on the practice fields. However, in the northwest part of town, there is a good chance there is an all-girls team working out alongside the boys.

"I like to run the ball because you can score a touchdown and get your team points," explains nine-year-old Avery Crain.

She is playing in her first season of flag football and likes playing with all girls.

Primetime Athletics in North Scottsdale and Fountain Hills has so much interest from girls that the league created three different age divisions with teams made up of all-female football players.

The 8- to 10-year-old Vikings also happen to be coached by two women.

Both of them have daughters who play.

"We are extremely competitive in nature, so this is so much fun for us," explains Becky Crain, who stepped up when the league asked for volunteer coaches.

She, along with Jenny Joppru, said they found out they were the only moms coaching at the first meeting of the league.

"The owner said 'Well, welcome ladies and gentlemen,' and everyone kinda laughed. He said that's the first time he'd ever gotten to say that because the coaches have always been male. Even for the girls' teams, they're all male," recalled Joppru.

Crain and Joppru run through all the aspects of football with their players every practice, from plays to the different positions. However, they hope the girls they coach will walk away with bigger life lessons that can be learned through sports.

"You have an opportunity to be a leader, to be a good person, and to learn how to deal with adversity, and work as a team," explains Crain to her players.

Additionally, as the only female coaches in the league, Crain and Joppru also understand that they send a message to the girls by volunteering to head up a team.

"I just don't want them to think that anything could ever hold them back because of their sex. I just think girls can do anything guys can do. It's just stepping up to the plate, and saying I want to do it, and being strong about it. They should feel like they can do anything," explains Joppru about her hopes for her young players.

