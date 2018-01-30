USPS looking for suspects wanted for mail theft, stolen vehicle

Surveillance Footage of the suspects and the USPS vehicle they stole.(Source: United States Postal Service)

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for two people who stole a USPS vehicle with people's mail inside last December.

According to USPS, the incident happened on Dec. 23 at an apartment complex near the area of 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Authorities say a man and a woman took a personal vehicle belonging to a mail carrier, who was delivering mail at the apartment complex at the time of the theft.

The vehicle, a white 2014 GMC Acadia was later found on Jan. 20 near the area of 31st Drive and Morten Avenue.

Authorities found the vehicle with mail that was yet to be delivered. They also found the vehicle with damage.

USPS officials said the suspects removed the vehicle's license plate and replaced it with a stolen Montana plate.

A reward of $10,000 will be given for information that leads to the suspects' arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and ask for “Representative” at the prompt.

