USPS looking for suspects wanted for mail theft, stolen vehicle

USPS looking for suspects wanted for mail theft, stolen vehiclePosted: Updated:
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
7-year-old VA boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
Maricopa police looking for 'person of interest' in murder case
Officers said that person of interest knew the victim, who was in her 60s, and believe the woman was targeted.More >
Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
Her parents died in the mudslide. A stranger brought her mom's earrings back to her.
Her parents died in the mudslide. A stranger brought her mom's earrings back to her.
Scroll through the Montecito Disaster Lost & Found Facebook page and you will find remnants of lives lost and homes destroyed.
Police: 7-year-old arrested for punching teacher
Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.More >
FedEx worker helps rescue 5-year-old left alone in rat-infested home
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
(Source: WLKY via CNN)More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
Police are investigating a double-murder at a Phoenix junkyardMore >
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 'Homegoing ceremony' held for Bishop Alexis Thomas
Thousands said farewell to Bishop Alexis Thomas at a "homegoing ceremony" following his death. (Monday, January 29, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
Todd Jostes has a reputation including accusations of romancing women, borrowing money from them and failing to pay them back. Story: http://bit.ly/2nkEdWeMore >
Kidnapped woman escapes at gas station, tells clerk to call 911, police say
