Tucson woman is indicted for tax fraud, wire fraud, ID theft

Federal prosecutors say a Tucson woman has been indicted for tax fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

They say Clariece Burden-Stelly allegedly devised a scheme to obtain more than $28,000 in fraudulent federal income tax refunds by filing false returns with the Internal Revenue Service.

Prosecutors say that from January, 2012, through April, 2015, Burden-Stelly filed fraudulent tax returns using her name and Social Security numbers plus the names and numbers of others.

They say Burden-Stelly also submitted fictitious wage and tax statements to inflate income and deductions to obtain the fraudulent tax refunds.

The tax refunds were disbursed on prepaid cards or by check.

Prosecutors say Burden-Stelly was indicted last week. It was unclear Monday if she has a lawyer yet for her case.

