Authorities ID man killed, woman burned in Chino Valley fire

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials have identified a man who died in a motorhome fire in Chino Valley and his girlfriend who remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say the motorhome was parked near a residence and the fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Sheriff's officials say 52-year-old Guy Knight was found on the ground outside the motorhome and pronounced dead at the scene.

They say he suffered burns, but the cause and manner of death will be determined by the County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities say 32-year-old Mary Begley was found outside the motorhome suffering from severe burns.

She was airlifted to a Phoenix burn center for treatment.

Sheriff's detectives are waiting to interview Begley and question her about the fire that turned fatal.

