Gilbert police identify driver killed in fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train

The Gilbert Police Department identified the driver who was killed in a fiery crash involving a moving train last Wednesday.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Cook, a Gilbert resident.

Last Wednesday morning, Cook struck a moving train at the train tracks on Val Vista Drive south of Warner Road around 2 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the crossing arms were down and the red lights were flashing when the southbound vehicle collided into the eastbound train at full speed.

Cook became trapped inside the vehicle which caught fire after the collision, fire officials said.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

“We just heard a bang and I really didn’t think anything of it until I saw a bright fire,” said Joshua Falcon, who witnessed the car fire. “The car was fully engulfed in flames, it was pretty crazy.”

The train stopped down the tracks.

The Gilbert Police Department the factors contributing to the collision are still under investigation and information may not be known for many months.

