Authorities seeking more info on man found dead in Kingman

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office still is investigating the death of man whose body was found behind the Kingman Airport.

Sheriff's officials say the body of 37-year-old Kirklin Marcus Roach was located on Jan. 14.

The cause of death hasn't been released yet and police still are calling the case a suspicious death.

Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help for information about Roach.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.