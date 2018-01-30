Estrella Foothills HS basketball player shatters backboard with dunk, ending game

He completely shattered the backboard, ending the game in the fourth quarter. (Source: Estrella Foothills High School)

An Estrella Foothills student's slam dunk ended a high school basketball game sooner than expected.

Estrella Foothills was playing Casa Grande High School when junior Shaun Wahlstrom went for a dunk.

He completely shattered the backboard, ending the game in the fourth quarter.

Estrella Foothills won 77 to 50.

Unfortunately, the dunk deprived his teammate of his first triple-double.

Senior Grant Greabell finished one rebound shy of a triple-double with 25 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

