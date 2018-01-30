Keeping the 16th hole 'green' at the WM Phoenix Open

It’s a logistics nightmare or a challenge, depending on how you look at it.

“I've been working on this since May of 2017," David Brannon, Waste Management’s director of operations for Arizona and New Mexico admits.

Months of planning is what it takes for to pull off keeping the world's loudest golf hole, otherwise known as the 16th hole, green and clean during tournament week.

People put their bottles and cups in one of the 4,000 recycled cardboard containers; he's designed a quick and efficient way to move all of that out of the stadium.

"You got to understand on our busiest day, Saturday, we take in about 7-and-a-half tons of material and we have to figure out a way to do it efficiently. Our waste chute takes it from the third floor down to the ground level in about 3 or 4 seconds," Brannon said.

From the top of the chute to the bottom, it’s all about color.

“We've got two places to take this and it's color coordinated," Brannon explained. "This is compost noted by the lighter colored compactor and that's where that goes. This has another special place."

“As before, we dumped the compost into the composter. Here we have a solar powered compactor that we are going to put all recycling in," he continued. "On a daily basis, we are taking these out with about 2-and-a-half to 3 tons of material in it. That's why it is the 'Greenest Show on Grass.' It's the biggest zero-waste event in the world. We are talking about 50 percent is recyclable material, about 30 percent is compostable and we have some waste to energy materials as well."

Brannon went on to say that about 30 tons are hauled out of the 16th hole stadium complex alone during tournament week with a total of 600 tons handled, sorted and recycled by Waste Management for the entire week.

