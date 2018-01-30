ASU's Ibis not letting injury slow her down, stepping up for team

Ibis felt at home from day one at ASU. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you haven't seen them, the Arizona State University women's basketball team is fun to watch. The squad is in the running for a Pac-12 title.

The Sun Devils are led by forward Kianna Ibis, who has still not fully recovered from a knee injury suffered in high school.

"My knee is about an 80," Ibis said about her knee, on a scale of one to 100.

She has stepped for the team and leads the Sun Devils in scoring.

Ibis has been battling hard with her new family and won't use her injury as an excuse.

"It brought me to where I am today so I'm not complaining about it," said Ibis.

Able to score from anywhere on the floor, Ibis was an elite scorer in high school, who wasn't afraid to shoot and still isn't.

"From day one, Kianna Ibis didn't meet a shot she didn't like," said head coach Charli Turner Thorne.

Ibis felt at home from day one at ASU. It's become her extended family and makes her feel more at ease. Her sister Samantha is the team manager.

"Just having her, being apart of the staff and seeing her every day is pretty awesome," said Kianna.

These sisters are very close and know unique things about each other.

"She just loves to dance," said Samantha.

Too shy to dance on camera, Kianna said she would bust a move if the Sun Devils make the women's tournament.

