Confused about filing your Tax? Help is here

The end of January means W-2 forms are being mailed out to workers around the country. Time to pay Uncle Sam his dues.

If you find yourself a bit discombobulated by all the forms and numbers, fear not, there are qualified people who can help you through the process.

Scottsdale Community College has organized volunteers to help eligible taxpayers file income taxes by the tax deadline, and the good news is it's free.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, operated by the Internal Revenue Service, has designated Scottsdale Community College as one of the programs assistance sites.

They have volunteers available for qualified taxpayers including persons with disabilities, older adults, and individuals with limited English speaking ability. Your annual income must be less that $54,000.

Taxpayers should bring all applicable documents, such as the following:

-Proof of identification (photo ID)

-Social Security card and SS cards for all dependents or ITIN

-Birth dates for all dependents

-Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers

-Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

-A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

-Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

-To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

-Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number, if applicable

-Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Scottsdale Community College is located at 9000 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale. Volunteers will be available every Thursday from Jan. 25 through April 14, and every Saturday from Jan. 27 through April 16.

More information about Scottsdale Community College's VITA program is available here.

