Battle over Bobs plays out in special congressional election

There's a verbal battle over who can use the name of Bob Stump. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Call it the Battle over the Bobs.

On Monday, the widowed wife of a former congressman and the mother of a current congressional candidate waged a war of words over who is the real Bob Stump.

The battle played out in the west Valley's special election for Arizona's Congressional District 8.

This is the race where former state lawmaker and corporation commissioner Bob Stump is one of 13 Republicans running to replace disgraced Congressman Trent Franks.

However, Stump's full name is Christopher Robert Stump but he now chooses to go by "Bob," which happens to be the same name of former Congressman Bob Stump, who represented the area for years until his retirement in 2003.

But the former congressman's wife says it's not a coincidence that the current candidate is trying to mislead the voters.

"When Christopher Robert Stump started his career as a journalist, his byline read, 'Chris Stump,'" said Nancy Stump, the wife of the now-deceased congressman in a letter distributed to the press.

"Then he decided to run for public office in the state of Arizona and began referring to himself as 'Bob' instead of Chris Stump," she added.

Nancy ended her letter by saying, "I want to set the record straight: there is only one Bob Stump and that was my late husband. Let's be clear: Christopher Robert Stump is not related to my late husband or our family in any way, shape or form."

But it wasn't the end.

Hours later, the mother of Bob Stump, the man currently running for Congress, fired off her own letter defending her son.

In this letter, Jane Stump also wanted to, "set the record straight."

"There is not, as Mrs. Stump puts it, 'only one Bob Stump,'" she said.

Jane then wrote that her late husband was also named "Bob Stump," that her son wasn't deceiving voters and that he had every right to use the name.

"If Mrs. Bob Stump wishes to learn more about our Stump family history, she should contact me, Mrs. Bob Stump, instead of attacking my son," she said.

