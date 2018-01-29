UPDATE: Man suspected of killing his grandma in Maricopa arrested

The Maricopa Police Department has arrested a man suspected of killing his own grandmother.

Suspect Marcos Jerell Martinez, 23, was located Tues., Jan 30.

Investigators said the crime happened west of State Route 347 and north of Smith Enke Road in Maricopa on Sunday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 62-year-old Vicky TenHoven dead in the kitchen of the home.

Her husband, who had called 911, informed police that their 2016 blue Honda CRV was also missing.

Police say the victim was Martinez's grandma.

Martinez was located in Chandler in the stolen CRV.

Detectives say they found enough physical and biological evidence to arrest Martinez in TenHoven's murder.

Martinez was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is awaiting extradition to Pinal County.

