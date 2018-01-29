Maricopa police looking for 'person of interest' in murder case

Police the victim's blue 2016 Honda CRV was missing. This picture is not the actual SUV. (Source: Maricopa Police Department)

The Maricopa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in a murder case that left a woman dead and her SUV gone.

The man officers said they are looking for is Marcos Jerell Martinez, who is 23 years old, 5-foot-11, a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators said the crime happened west of State Route 347 and north of Smith Enke Road on Sunday night.

Police said a husband called 911 around 7:45 p.m. after he found his wife dead in a pool of blood in the kitchen. Their blue 2016 Honda CRV with a license plate number BTS-9468 was missing.

Officers said that Martinez knew the victim, who was in her 60s, and believe the woman was targeted.

Police have not identified her yet.

Anyone with information about the location of Martinez is asked called the Maricopa Police Department at 520-568-3673 or 911.

