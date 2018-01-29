FAA to hold 'workshops' over flight noise complaints

The FAA is holding workshops for people with questions about its flight paths. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Federal Aviation Administration is asking for the public's input about the flight paths that were changed in 2014 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of noise complaints.

The federal agency plans to hold three workshops about the changes in February.

Back in September 2014, new flight paths were implemented across the U.S., including the Phoenix area. Noise complaints exploded and resulted in a lawsuit.

Last August, a federal court overturned the rerouting of the flight paths.

The FAA said it now has a new plan. It said it will route flights near the airport to pre-September 2014 routes as best it can but might propose "other procedures based on comments and suggestions from the public regarding other routes near the airport."

People can learn about the plan in the three workshops. They will be an open-house format, which means anyone can attend anytime during the times posted. More info is below and available on the FAA's website.

All times are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

