MAP: What's in name? The stories behind Arizona's towns and cities
What's in a name: General Crook's Trail
General Crook's trail was established in order to provide military access to move troops through the remote wilderness between posts in the 1870s. Today, remnants of the old trail still provide access to remote wilderness, although these days the road is used for recreation rather than waging war.More >
What's in a name: Vulture Mine
The Vulture Mine, Vulture City, Wickenburg and Phoenix are bound together by line of events that unfolded over 150 years ago in the Arizona desert.More >
What's in a name: The Apache Trail
Now the link between Apache Junction and Roosevelt Lake, the Apache Trail, also known as State Route 88, was once just a path used first by Native Americans to traverse the rugged range we know as the Superstition Mountains.More >
What's in a name: Tubac
A short 45-minute drive south of Tucson on Interstate19 brings you to a spot that was once the most remote part of the Spanish Empire's New World on this continent.More >
What's in a name: Piestewa Peak
Standing tall at 2,610 feet, the second-highest mountain in the Phoenix Mountains bears the name of a woman who only knew that particular peak by a name that may have offended her.More >
What's in a name: Fort Huachuca
This time of year, monsoon storms make regular afternoon appearances in the southern part of the state. The Apaches named the mountains there Huachuca, which means "place of thunder."More >
Destination Arizona: Crown King
Phoenicians have always looked to the higher, cooler elevations around the state to escape to during our hot summers here in the lower desert elevations. The town of Crown King, located in the Bradshaw mountains northwest of Phoenix, is a popular spot.More >
Ever wondered the stories behind places such as Vulture Mine, Crown King and the Apache Trail? This special azfamily.com section takes a look at how well-known places in Arizona got their names.More >
