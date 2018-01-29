MAP: What's in name? The stories behind Arizona's towns and cities

Ever wondered the stories behind places such as Vulture Mine, Crown King and the Apache Trail?

This special azfamily.com section takes a look at how well-known places in Arizona got their names

  • What's in a name: General Crook's Trail

    Gen. General Crook, Mogollon Rim. 8 Jan 2018 (Source: Crook-National Archives; Coconino Nat. Forest)Gen. General Crook, Mogollon Rim. 8 Jan 2018 (Source: Crook-National Archives; Coconino Nat. Forest)

    General Crook's trail was established in order to provide military access to move troops through the remote wilderness between posts in the 1870s. Today, remnants of the old trail still provide access to remote wilderness, although these days the road is used for recreation rather than waging war. 

  • What's in a name: Vulture Mine

    The ghost town of Vulture City. (Source: Eric Zotcavage)The ghost town of Vulture City. (Source: Eric Zotcavage)

    The Vulture Mine, Vulture City, Wickenburg and Phoenix are bound together by line of events that unfolded over 150 years ago in the Arizona desert.  

  • What's in a name: The Apache Trail

    SR88 is better known as, The Apache Trail. (Source: 3 TV/CBS 5)SR88 is better known as, The Apache Trail. (Source: 3 TV/CBS 5)

    Now the link between Apache Junction and Roosevelt Lake, the Apache Trail, also known as State Route 88, was once just a path used first by Native Americans to traverse the rugged range we know as the Superstition Mountains.

