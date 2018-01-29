‘Sky’s the limit’: Phoenix Open happy to keep growing

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is reflective of how much the tournament has grown. (Source: Waste Management Phoenix Open)

By Will Tyrell, Cronkite News

PHOENIX – The year was 1997 and a young Tiger Woods was fresh out of Stanford and brand new to the PGA Tour.

Woods stepped up to the 16th hole wearing a navy blue Nike hat and oversized polo that would probably attract curious looks by today’s fashion standards.

What he would do next would become a legendary moment not just for Woods, who has a book full of them, but for the Waste Management Phoenix Open: He would sink the par-3 in one shot.

The moment is a marker for how much the tournament, which kicks off Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, has grown.

Then, fans camped out on a berm to watch the young star. Now, there is no grass seating and it is the only hole on the Tour that is enclosed in a stadium setting.

Then, 121,500 fans attended the tournament on that Saturday. Last year, 204,906 were there on the event’s third day.

“It just happened organically,” 2018 Phoenix Open chairman Carlos Sugich said.

The tournament began in 1932 and in ‘39 a young Byron Nelson won the $700 first-place prize. By 1997, the total purse was $1.5 million. This year, it’s $6.9 million.

But nothing reflects the growth of this event more than the 16th hole.

“We had a lot of a college kids out there from ASU and U of A and it started to grow and grow and every year people would gather around 16,” Sugich said. “That’s when we decided … let’s build something, and that’s how we ended up building the stadium.”

The stadium holds 16,000 people, which is more than any basketball arena in the Pac-12.

The Open put $389 million into Arizona’s economy last year and 999,887 non-Arizona residents attended the event, according to a study by Arizona State’s W.P. Carey School of Business and ASU’s L. William Seidman Research Institute.

“Our tournament has become a bucket list for fans out there all over the country that want to come out and enjoy the beautiful weather we normally have, and you have a good time,” Sugich said.

With the tournament’s growth, the Thunderbirds make enhancing the fan experience a priority.

This year, the Thunderbirds doubled the size of “El Rancho” on the 12th hole where fans can enjoy Mexican food and play games. The stands on 16 now extend out to 17 and 18, and a craft beer house was added at the 7th hole.

On Saturday morning, when fans line up at about 4 a.m. to rush to the gates at 7 a.m. for 16, they’ll be greeted by a DJ and prize giveaways along with a breakfast outside the gate.

The race “is something that we love because that shows how great our fans are,” Sugich said.

The Thunderbirds donates the funds to hundreds of local charities. This, too, reflects the Open’s growth.

“Since we started putting together the tournament, we donated more than $122 million but we have donated more than $56 million over the past eight or nine years,” Sugich said.

No moment will be more identified with this tournament than Wood’s hole-in-one.

“Everyone stood up … then all the Bud Light, the beer cozies came showering down. (It) covered the whole tee box and everyone is just going crazy,” said John Vasseur, a freelance producer and writer who was sitting on a rock near the tee box at the time.

The beer shower continued as Woods walked down the fairway to grab the ball that just went in the hole.

It was one of many unique moments that have helped this tournament grow.

“I don’t know how it keeps getting bigger and every year. I think, ‘Well, there is nothing you can do to add to this,’ but every year they (the Thunderbirds) do,” Vasseur said.

How much more can the weekend grow? Sugich doesn’t believe it will stop any time soon.

“As long as we have and do a good job making sure everyone has a good time and the community keeps supporting this tournament, I think the sky’s the limit.”

