Peoria family rushed to hospital after exposure to carbon monoxide

The garage door was down, but her SUV was still running.

"I feel horrible," said Esber. "I've gone through it over and over in my head. How could I not hear it running? I don't know how I didn't hear it running."

In the morning, Esber and her four children were feeling sick and they didn't know why.

"The whole room was spinning and everything got real dizzy," said Esber. "That's when my legs felt like they were going to give out on me. My 5-year-old, when I tried to get him up, he got off his top bunk and he just collapsed. It was almost like his legs were going out on him."

They're all expected to be OK, but Esber knows this could have had a much different outcome after a family of four was found dead in a cabin near Flagstaff on New Year's Day from exposure to carbon monoxide.

"During the day you feel the symptoms," said Time Eiden, with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department. "When you're sleeping at night, depending on the level of carbon monoxide, that's when it can be fatal."

The family did not have a carbon monoxide alarm in their home, but they do now.

Esber has made it her mission to warn others about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

"I would encourage everybody to go and get one," said Esber. "It costs $22. Plug it in the wall. It's a matter of saving your life."

