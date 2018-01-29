AS SEEN ON GMAZ: Monday, January 29th, 2018

AS SEEN ON GMAZ: Monday, January 29th, 2018Posted: Updated:
Deluxe Bread Service
Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician
(480) 423-2530
6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
MowryandCotton.com
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @MowryandCotton
Best Deal in Town TVs
TEMPE LOCATION
235 E. Baseline Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85283
480-656-7405 10-7 Mon-Sat 10-6 Sunday
SCOTTSDALE LOCATION
7625 E. Redfield Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
480-393-3291 10-5 Mon-Sat Closed Sunday
Don't Sleep on Planes
http://www.atzacharyhall.com/book/
twitter.com/ZacharyHall
https://www.instagram.com/zacharyhall/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zacharythall
Corks and Cactus
WHERE: Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008
COST: Members: $35 | General Public: $40, No two-day tickets available
TICKETS: Order online at dbg.org/music, call 480.941.1225 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m., daily) or visit the Admissions Box Office (8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily)
INFO: For more information, call 480.941.1225 or visit www.dbg.org. Doors at 1 p.m. Ages 21 and older. Guests must be prepared to show valid ID.