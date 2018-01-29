How is 'Greatest Show on Grass' also the greenest?

'Compressed natural gas trucks ... are far quieter than diesel trucks. They emit nearly zero particulates and they also cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent.' (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than a half million people attend the "Greatest Show on Grass" -- a record-setting 655,434 last year. With all those people, how is the Waste Management Phoenix Open also the “greenest” show on grass?

One of the ways the tournament stays green and clean involves seven normal-looking waste trucks. If you attend the tournament, you probably will never see them. That's because they come in at night, hauling away all the recycling and composting materials.

But the key to staying green? Those seven trucks burn clean.

"These are compressed natural gas trucks," Janette Micelli, Waste Management’s external communications manager explained. "They are far quieter than diesel trucks. They emit nearly zero particulates and they also cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent."

All of the thousands of water bottles, beer cans and paper plates used by golf fans each day are trucked out each night by those clean-burning waste trucks to the recycling centers to be sorted.

Stuff powered remotely all over the course grounds is scrutinized, as well.

We want to make sure we are decreasing our environmental footprint.

"We want to make sure we are decreasing our environmental footprint," Micelli said. "This is just one of the ways we do that at the tournament. We also use biodiesel generators for those things that require power out there. For example, things like the scoreboards, the on-site mobile kitchens-anything with refrigeration heating and air, things like that.”

It all adds up to the world’s largest attended golf tournament to be certified a “zero-waste" event.

Saturday is the event's all-day "green out," when everybody is encouraged to wear green to support the green/eco-sensitive efforts of the tournament.

