A basketball legacy: Carl Hayden legend coaching his grandsons this season

Argie Rhymes' grandsons T.J. and Isaiah are trying to lead Carl Hayden to another run at a state title. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Argie Rhymes has seen many great players come through Carl Hayden. This season he's coaching his grandsons. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Argie Rhymes is in the Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. He’s won 700 games, four state titles and is still demanding perfection at every practice for the Carl Hayden Falcons.

“I used the no-nonsense approach,” says Rhymes, a former All-City player for Phoenix Union High School and MVP of Phoenix College. “When we come in here we mean business. I want them to go to class, learn how to be respectful, treat people the way you want to be treated.”

This season, coach Rhymes has a team that can make another run at a state title. He won his first title in 1986 with his son Marvin “Dink” Rhymes on the floor. This season, Argie’s grandsons Isaiah and T.J. Rhymes are leading the charge.

“It means a lot to us,” said T.J., a 6-foot-6 post player. “I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a kid.”

“I remember watching video of all our cousins come here,” said Isaiah, Marvin’s son and T.J.’s cousin. “I’ve seen film of my dad, all of them.”

Argie’s tough love is legendary. His grandsons have been experiencing it since their grandfather used to come to their youth league games.

"I know when we're not around he says good stuff about us,” joked T.J.

“The other day I overheard him talking to my father and he was saying good things about us,” said Isaiah. “I was shocked because I'd never heard of that before.”

You don’t make it to the Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame by letting things slide. It’s something many of Argie’s family has experienced first hand. When Arizona’s Family’s was on hand to feature Carl Hayden and Camelback High School, Argie was coaching against former Falcon star and current Camelback coach Marlon Rhymes. Everyone who was related to Arige was asked to make their way to midcourt for a photo.

“We all went through it,” said Marvin, who helped his father win two state titles. “It’s going to make them successful. I expect things to be difficult now in everything I do.”

Argie says he’ll continue to coach as long as he can make an impact. You can tell how proud he is of his grandsons by how he beams when he talks about them. Argie just seems to make sure that they’re not in earshot.

“I was a little rougher than them,” joked Argie. “T.J., he jumps like I do. I think Isiah is a better shooter than I was. We had some great ones come through here.”

The one constant at Carl Hayden is coach Argie Rhymes.

