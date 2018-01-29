Rape investigation of ex-soccer team owner reopened

“This man is scum. He’s a sleaze-ball and he’s done nothing but prey on women, young innocent, green women, inexperienced women, to further his agenda by luring these victims into rooms,” said Harris. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“This incident has changed my daughter’s life. This has changed my family’s life," said Ward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities have reopened a rape investigation into a former Seattle professional soccer team owner after he was indicted on sexual-assault and kidnapping charges in Arizona.

The Seattle Times reports onetime Seattle Impact owner Dion Earl has remained behind bars since being accused in October of sexually assaulting two women, ages 18 and 21, while they baby-sat his children in separate incidents at his Mesa, Arizona, home.

Earl's lawyer, Jocquese Blackwell, declined to comment on the case, other than to say his client isn't guilty.

Earl initially denied intimate contact with the two baby sitters. But under further questioning, he claimed they'd been the sexually aggressive ones.

Prosecutors have offered the 45-year-old Earl a plea-bargain deal of three to 12 years in prison while he awaits a March trial.

