Phoenix police questioning 1 in deadly double shooting

Police are questioning a person in connection with a deadly double shooting in a Phoenix industrial area.

Investigators are on the scene on Broadway Road (Dr. M.L.K Jr. Blvd) west of 27th Avenue, just south of the Salt River. Footage from our drone showed at least eight police vehicles at a junkyard.

Sgt. Ala Pfohl said two men are dead; both had “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Pfohl did not release any details about the person who was detained.

No other information was immediately available, but Arizona's Family has a crew headed that way.

We will update this story as we find out more.

