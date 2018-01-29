PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park

Police said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly double shooting in a Phoenix industrial area.

Manuel Orejel, 26, was taken into custody.

Investigators were called out to the area on Broadway Road (Dr. M.L.K Jr. Blvd) west of 27th Avenue, just south of the Salt River after witnesses heard gunshots. Footage from our drone showed there were at least eight police vehicles at a junkyard.

Sgt. Ala Pfohl said a 30-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were found inside the commercial yard, shot to death.

[SLIDESHOW: From the scene]

While officers were investigating, Orejel called Glendale police and told them he was involved in the incident, Pfohl said.

Detectives said Orejel and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.

Orejel was booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

Police have not identified the two victims.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.