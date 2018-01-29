Pet of the week: Precious

One look at this face, and you’ll instantly understand why this beautiful little girl is so worthy of her name. Precious is a 9-year-old Lhasa Apso who came into our care after a family realized they could not give her the same type of love and support that had been given to her by a relative who recently died.

They came to the Arizona Humane Society in the hope that we might be able to help Precious find the type of family they knew she deserved. Precious was checked out by our vets at the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ before making her way to the adoption floor.

A little apprehensive when it comes to new people, once you come to understand that she’s had a difficult couple of months and go slow with her, you’ll realize why everybody is rooting for this little gal to find the perfect caretaker or caretakers to call her own.

She loves to play games (fetch is her favorite) and even knows her fair share of tricks such as sit, stay and shake.

Precious is available for adoption at our Sunnyslope location and we strongly encourage you to stop by and spend a little time with her.

She would prefer to be the only pet in the home but promises to make up for that by giving you the same amount of love and attention we are all hoping she can receive, too.

