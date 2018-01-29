Pet of the week: Precious

Pet of the week: PreciousPosted: Updated:
Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
7-year-old VA boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
Helmet-less motorcyclist dies after Phoenix crash, police say
A helmet-less motorcyclist is dead after a motorcycle accident in Phoenix Sunday night, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
Man kills himself after shooting best friend to death at birthday party
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >
'Serial stowaway' who hit Phoenix Sky Harbor arrested again days after leaving jail
A woman accused of sneaking onto a flight to London this month was arrested again on Sunday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said.More >
Police: 7-year-old arrested for punching teacher
Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.More >
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
FedEx worker helps rescue 5-year-old left alone in rat-infested home
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
Mesa mom on a mission to track down package thief caught on camera
A Mesa mom is on a mission to track down a package thief caught on camera.More >
Pet of the week: Precious
Precious is a 9-year-old Lhasa Apso who came into our care after a family realized they could not give her the same type of love and support that had been given to her by a relative who recently died.More >
Hospice pup looking for forever home
The Arizona Humane Society is working to find a loving forever home for a sweet dog who is a hospice patient.More >
'Canine companion' is big man on campus at one Phoenix school
One Valley school has a new addition that teachers believe is making a difference in how well kids perform in class.More >
Grumpy Cat snatches lump of cash in California court
It still won't make her smile, but Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.More >
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
Todd Jostes has a reputation including accusations of romancing women, borrowing money from them and failing to pay them back. Story: http://bit.ly/2nkEdWeMore >
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
Kidnapped woman escapes at gas station, tells clerk to call 911, police say
VIDEO: Suspected package thief caught on video
A suspected package thief in Mesa was caught on camera.More >
VIDEO: 'Serial stowaway' arrested again in Chicago
A woman accused of sneaking onto a flight to London this month was arrested again on Sunday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said. Story: http://bit.ly/2GoIPTjMore >
