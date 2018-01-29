Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighborsPosted: Updated:
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.More >
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.More >
7-year-old VA boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Police: 7-year-old arrested for punching teacher
Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.More >
Helmet-less motorcyclist dies after Phoenix crash, police say
A helmet-less motorcyclist is dead after a motorcycle accident in Phoenix Sunday night, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.More >
FedEx worker helps rescue 5-year-old left alone in rat-infested home
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Man kills himself after shooting best friend to death at birthday party
Officers are still trying to determine if alcohol was a factor and why the gun was revealed at the party.More >
'Serial stowaway' who hit Phoenix Sky Harbor arrested again days after leaving jail
A woman accused of sneaking onto a flight to London this month was arrested again on Sunday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
Battle over Bobs plays out in special congressional election
There's a verbal battle over who can use the name of Bob Stump.More >
Phoenix teen singing her way to New York stage
From Arizona to New York, one Valley student is singing her way to a big opportunity in the big apple. Alicia Werner will spend about a week in February at the Metropolitan Opera Guild in New York.More >
A basketball legacy: Carl Hayden legend coaching his grandsons this season
A legend at Carl Hayden High School has 700 wins with the boys' basketball program and this season, he's seeing his legacy right before his eyes.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
Todd Jostes has a reputation including accusations of romancing women, borrowing money from them and failing to pay them back. Story: http://bit.ly/2nkEdWeMore >
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
(Source: WLKY via CNN)More >
Kidnapped woman escapes at gas station, tells clerk to call 911, police say
VIDEO: Funeral services held for popular Phoenix pastor
Thousands packed the Phoenix Convention Center Monday morning to pay their final respects to Bishop Alexis Thomas of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
VIDEO: 'Serial stowaway' arrested again in Chicago
A woman accused of sneaking onto a flight to London this month was arrested again on Sunday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said. Story: http://bit.ly/2GoIPTjMore >
