Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors

Cheryl Condragh's bathroom is a complete disaster.

"Cheryl, your bathroom looks like a construction zone,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper said while inspecting Condragh’s master bathroom.

“Yeah,” she replied in disbelief.

And, it's been like this since Sept. 1.

That's because the company she hired called Stellar Home Solutions abandoned the remodeling job way back in October even though Condragh had handed over more than $8,000 in advance.

"So, $12,000 to re-do the master bath?" Harper asked. “And, you handed over more than half?”

"Yes, she replied. “He asked for 65 percent up front."

She's talking about a guy named Shaun Brown, who Condragh identified through a previous mugshot. He's a fake contractor who runs that shell company called Stellar Home Solutions. And, as it turns out, Brown is reportedly making his rounds ripping off people.

Just ask Jason Drummond.

"What was the grand plan here?” Harper asked Drummond as they looked around Drummond’s kitchen.

"Well, the plan was to replace all of these counters and all of those counters including that one over there," he said.

Drummond says he's also a victim of Brown. Drummond simply wanted to replace his countertops and Brown agreed to do it for about $3,150, just as long as he could be paid 65 percent in advance.

There's that number again.

"65 percent is kind of an odd number?” Harper said.

"That's why I thought as well,” Drummond chuckled.

But, after handing over nearly $2,100, which is 65 percent, Brown never even bothered to show his face again.

And Drummond and Condragh say here's the irritating part. Brown lives right in their community called Verrado. In fact, they all live within a few streets of each other.

"He walked away with a lot of money and I'll probably never see it again,” a frustrated Condragh said.

“Who does something like that?” Harper asked.

“You know, not somebody who lives in your own community you don't think," she said.

3 On Your Side emailed Brown and called him several times. But, he never called back.

So, we went to his Verrado home that he rents. But, no one ever answered.

However, we did discover Brown has some legal problems on his hands.

Not only is he not licensed to remodel which is required by law, but he's due in court next month to be sentenced for a drunk driving-related conviction.

His victims believe their money is probably being used for his legal troubles and they don't like it.

“I did accuse him of stealing,” Condragh told 3 On Your Side. "And when I used the word stealing, he told me, 'Well, I wouldn't call it stealing.'"

Complaints have been filed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. As for that drunk driving related conviction, Brown is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

3 On Your Side plans on airing a follow-up report to let you what happens.

