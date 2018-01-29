Best TVs for every occasion

There is not a specific TV but you will want something a little more high-end with a faster response time. He suggests an 8,000 series LG or an 8,000 series Samsung. “You get a little bit better picture quality, a little bit higher specs, and everything look a little better when you’re playing those high-end games.”

Why 4K?

According to Hoodzow, 4K is great but most programming is not in 4K yet and compares buying a 4K TV to buying a race car and only being able to drive 35 MPH. However, a 4K TV makes old television shows look better and there is more content in 4K every day and he believes soon it will be the standard.