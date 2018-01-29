Thousands pay final respects to Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas

Thousands of people packed the Phoenix Convention Center to pay their final respects to Bishop Alexis Thomas of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church who died at the age of 50.

“You’d go to church on a Sunday morning and wonder how does he know,” said Robbie McDonald a member of Pilgrim Rest Church. She described Thomas as “A giant. A man who has touched the lives of so many people.”

At the age of 16, Thomas was named Senior Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, which at the time had 200 members.

Thomas led the church for 33 years until he died unexpectedly in January 2018. In his 3 decades leading one of the largest congregations in Phoenix, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church grew to 3 thousand people, and a brand new church campus at 15th and Jefferson Streets.

Thomas was known for being a voice in the community, marching hand-in-hand with Rev. Al Sharpton, against the politics of controversial Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Thomas was well-respected by Phoenix leadership, including Mayor Greg Stanton and Sheriff Paul Penzone who attended Thomas’ viewing.

Bishop Thomas leaves behind his wife and 5 children.

Long lines are forming outside the #Phoenix Convention Center where thousands are gathering to celebrate the life of Bishop Alexis Thomas of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. pic.twitter.com/A65V4OFM6t — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) January 29, 2018

