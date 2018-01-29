Water main break flood streets in Phoenix

A massive water main break has flooded a major Phoenix intersection Monday morning.

The incident took place near the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Phoenix city workers arrived at the area just after 9 a.m. and are working to repair it.

There are no closures in the area at this time.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.