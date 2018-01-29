Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians explains why he left, how his life is different now

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians sat down with Good Morning Arizona's Javier Soto and discussed what's next for him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians sat down with Good Morning Arizona's Javier Soto and discussed about why he left the team. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After a 50-32-1 record, Bruce Arians walks away from the game he loves as the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals franchise history.

It was a tearful goodbye when BA announced his retirement immediately after the Cardinals won their very last game of the 2017 season.

Weeks after his big announcement I sat down to find out more about his decision, his memories of coaching The Cardinals, his future and whether we might see him on the sidelines of another team?

“I would’ve never walked away from the greatest organization, I had the greatest job in the NFL with a great team. It’s time! It’s time to do something different,’ said the outgoing Coach.

This past Summer when he realized his son was turning 40 years old and he missed most of his life, that’s when he knew it was time to hang it up.

“I can’t get those years back. My Granddaughter is now 23 years old, graduated and working here in The Valley. So, when Asher (his Grandson) was born and that 40th birthday hit me. I was like yeah I’m not missing this. It’s time,” says the 65-year-old.

However, Coach Arians is not going far, focusing his attention on his Arians Family Foundation and helping abused and neglected children in Foster care. Through CASA or court-appointed special advocates, The Arians Family Foundation has helped place children with upwards of 1500 CASAs.

“It truly means more to me than winning games. Winning games is just a job. I think the problem we have in our foster care system is much bigger. The great progress we’ve made in the last 16 months in the court system and CASA in general means so much to me and we want to continue that process until every child has a CASA,” according to Arians.

However, as he walks away from the game of football, he does so with a heavy heart and a lot of love for Arizona and especially Cardinals fans.

“We have the greatest Cardinals fans! That last game, Christmas Eve, nothing to play for other than pride and the stadium was full and loud. Thank you so much Red Sea. You’re the greatest and you continue to grow. You’ve got a great team to cheer for and a great owner that’s going to fix it and keep it rolling. Thank you so much!”

