Woman sues former Mesa police officer over fatal shooting

Philip "Mitch" Brailsford was found not guilty of second-degree murder. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A New Mexico woman who was with an unarmed Texas man before he was fatally shot by an Arizona police officer in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the former officer and the police department.

Monique Portillo filed the suit in federal court last week against the Mesa Police Department, seven unidentified officers and former Officer Philip Mitchell Brailsford.

[RELATED: Only civilian witness to Mesa police shooting testifies in cop's murder trial]

The Albuquerque resident is seeking punitive damages and lawyer fees, claiming she was unlawfully detained for hours and made to watch the death of 26-year-old Daniel Shaver in a hotel in the Phoenix suburb.

Officers went to the hotel in response to a report of a man with a gun in January 2016. Brailsford fired upon Shaver while he was crawling toward officers as ordered.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Murder trial of ex-Mesa officer Philip 'Mitch' Brailsford]

Brailsford testified in court that Shaver appeared to be reaching for a gun. A jury found Brailsford not guilty of second-degree murder last month.

Body-camera footage of the encounter was made public following Brailsford's trial.

[RELATED: Testimony over in murder trial of ex-Mesa police officer]

The Mesa Police Department declined to comment on the suit as the litigation is pending.

The department fired Brailsford in March 2016 for violating policy.

[RELATED: Testimony over in murder trial of ex-Mesa police officer]

Albuquerque attorney Gene Chavez is representing Portillo. The newspaper couldn't reach Chavez by phone.

Laney Sweet, the widow of the Granbury, Texas, man, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Mesa last year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.