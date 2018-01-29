Former Phoenix pizza delivery driver pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former Phoenix pizza delivery driver is facing 12 to 17 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A former Phoenix pizza delivery driver is facing 12 to 17 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

John Peter Brunsman, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after he shared child pornography on the internet.

Brunsman was arrested in June 2016 after the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit completed a two-month investigation that revealed Brunsman had hundreds of child pornography images and videos on his computer.

Brunsman worked at Papa John’s Pizza for nearly 3 years and within those years, he admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography.

According to the police report, Brunsman told police that over a four-year span he had been downloading and viewing child porn on social media websites. He also stated that he used search terms like “teenage girls, nude girls, preteen or teen girls.”

He admitted that he knew it was illegal to have sex with underage girls and that it is illegal to search and watch child porn. According to the police report, Brunsman said he had tried to stop but he always came back to downloading child porn.

Brunsman told police that he even confessed to his priest that he viewed child porn and wanted help not doing it anymore.

When he was arrested, Papa John’s released a statement that said they did not condone his behavior and Brunsman was immediately terminated.

