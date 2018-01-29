It's still winter, but temperatures in Phoenix are heating up to near-record marks.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the high is expected to hit 82 degrees on Monday.

That would be one degree shy of the record set in 1935.

On Sunday, Phoenix was just shy of tying the record of 83 degrees set in 1971.

Meteorologists say temperatures are expected to drop back into the upper 70s by the middle of this week. But that's still way above average for late January and early February.

