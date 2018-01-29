Temperatures in Phoenix are heating up to near-record marks

Temperatures in Phoenix are heating up to near-record marksPosted: Updated:
Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31
What you need to know about the super blue blood moon eclipse
You won’t want to miss this lunar eclipse because NASA says you’ll have to wait almost another year for the next opportunity in North America!More >
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
Phoenix PD: 1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting
Phoenix FD: 2 teenage boys shot in drive-by incident
Phoenix police are investigating after two male teens were shot Sunday afternoon.More >
Helmet-less motorcyclist dies after Phoenix crash, police say
A helmet-less motorcyclist is dead after a motorcycle accident in Phoenix Sunday night, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.More >
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
Mesa mom on a mission to track down package thief caught on camera
A Mesa mom is on a mission to track down a package thief caught on camera.More >
Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31
Man in critical, 2 others hurt in fiery west Phoenix crash on Loop 101
A man is in critical condition and two others were hurt in a fiery crash that caused a major traffic backup in west Phoenix Saturday night.More >
'Lunchtime nose job' helps you change your look in less than an hour
How about a nose job in less than an hour?More >
Hospice pup looking for forever home
The Arizona Humane Society is working to find a loving forever home for a sweet dog who is a hospice patient.More >
Suspect killed after yellow Corvette chase linked to 8 different crimes
Police have identified the driver who was killed after a high-speed chase in a Yellow Corvette through the northwest Valley Wednesday. That chase ended in a crash and the suspect was shot and killed.More >
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Spring-like start to the work week
VIDEO: Spring-like start to the work week
The Valley is going to see some near-record heat to begin the work week.More >
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
Todd Jostes has a reputation including accusations of romancing women, borrowing money from them and failing to pay them back. Story: http://bit.ly/2nkEdWeMore >
Man shot in head after new internet challange goes wrong
VIDEO: Shoot leaves 1 teen dead, 1 hurt in Phoenix
A possible drug deal led to a deadly shooting in west Phoenix. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Black swan's mystery eggs expected to hatch soon
Black swan's mystery eggs expected to hatch soon