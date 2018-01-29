Officials: Cross-border training results in fewer violations

Trucks wait at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona. (Photo by Andrea Jaramillo Valencia/Cronkite News)

Arizona transportation officials say a new cross-border training program has helped to cut down on safety violations among commercial truck drivers entering the United States from Mexico.

Officials say the safety course is saving drivers time and making Arizona's roads safer.

In December, the 106 drivers who underwent the training and entered through commercial ports operated by the state's transportation enforcement and compliance division did so without a safety violation.

Overall, officials say just two of 667 qualified drivers have entered Arizona with a violation that required immediate repairs since August, when the program began.

Arizona inspectors visited Mexico eight times in 2017 to educate truck drivers and commercial trucking companies. More training sessions are planned this year.

