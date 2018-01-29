'Grammy Camp' comes to Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix

"Grammy Camp" had several collaborations to improve the artist's skills including songwriting, electronic music production and video production. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Do you wonder how artists get to where they are today? Even Grammy-nominated artists have to start somewhere.

That is where "Grammy Camp" comes into play and it recently visited downtown Phoenix.

Valley kids got a chance to sharpen their skills at Grammy Camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix. The camp was put out by "Grammys In the Schools."

"I wanted to come here to do what I could do to get my craft better," said Harold Edwards, whose focus is on songwriting. "It's hip-hop that has an up-tempo, like R&B and hip-hop mixed together."

Music professionals were there to share their wisdom and give advice to the young artists.

"I performed for them a couple of times and they liked it," said Denari Sandele, who draws on real life for one of his songs.

The camp had several collaborations to improve the artist's skills including songwriting, electronic music production and video production.

Belmont University professor Nathan Adam said nowadays, there is nothing stopping you from becoming an artist.

"There are hits now recorded almost entirely on the iPhone," said Adam. "It's something where the technology is available to everyone and whether you want to invest the time and energy."

No matter happens, everyone leaves the camp on a sweet note.

"If nothing else comes out of it, they've learned to better collaborate and socialize and work with other people," said Adam.

