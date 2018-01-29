Around 20 firefighters put out Phoenix house fire

Around 20 firefighters put out Phoenix house firePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Phoenix PD: 1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting
Phoenix FD: 2 teenage boys shot in drive-by incident
Phoenix police are investigating after two male teens were shot Sunday afternoon.More >
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31
Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.More >
Lonely black swan bullied by other swans, then turns up with mystery eggs
The rare black swan was rescued from a hoarding situation. Volunteers tried introducing her to the rescue’s other black swans, but they bullied and chased her.More >
Letter allegedly written by Alcatraz escapee surfaces
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >
Mesa mom on a mission to track down package thief caught on camera
A Mesa mom is on a mission to track down a package thief caught on camera.More >
Suspect killed after yellow Corvette chase linked to 8 different crimes
Police have identified the driver who was killed after a high-speed chase in a Yellow Corvette through the northwest Valley Wednesday. That chase ended in a crash and the suspect was shot and killed.More >
Man in critical, 2 others hurt in fiery west Phoenix crash on Loop 101
A man is in critical condition and two others were hurt in a fiery crash that caused a major traffic backup in west Phoenix Saturday night.More >
'Lunchtime nose job' helps you change your look in less than an hour
How about a nose job in less than an hour?More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Spring-like start to the work week
The Valley is going to see some near-record heat to begin the work week.More >
VIDEO: Shoot leaves 1 teen dead, 1 hurt in Phoenix
A possible drug deal led to a deadly shooting in west Phoenix. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Man shot in head after new internet challange goes wrong
VIDEO: Get a nose job in less than an hour
A new procedure in Scottsdale let's patients get a nose job in less than an hour. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Black swan's mystery eggs expected to hatch soon
