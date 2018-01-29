Around 20 firefighters put out Phoenix house fire

Approximately 20 firefighters put out a house fire late Sunday night, fire officials said.

Phoenix fire Capt. Larry Subervi said everyone made it out safely from the house fire near 16th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Initial reports indicated that there may have been two dogs in the interior of the house.

However, Subervi said that crews on scene had not found any dogs on the inside at this time.

Crews were remaining on the scene after the fire was extinguished to put out remaining hot spots in the interior.

An investigator was sent out to the house to determine the cause of the fire.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

