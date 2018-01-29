Business owners weigh in on new bill designed to regulate medical marijuana safety

Many cannabis business owners are in favor of the bill. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, a state lawmaker plans to reveal details of a new bill that, if passed, would require safety testing of medical marijuana for the first time in Arizona.

It's a topic Arizona's Family has covered for weeks. Now cannabis business owners are beginning to weigh in on the proposal.

The medical marijuana industry to date has no safety testing.

“Right now, currently there are no safety regulations -- that's one of the issues with citizen's initiatives, people write things, they overlook things,” says Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City.

Now lawmakers want to change that. Borrelli is introducing Senate Bill 1420, which will require safety regulations and testing for medical marijuana. Testing for things like chemicals, pesticides and mold. As well as mandate proper and accurate labeling.

“They're taking medicine that's supposed to help them, could actually make them sicker. Well, we want to avoid that. We want to make sure that the customer, the consumer, the patient if you will, is fully informed of what they're ingesting,” says Sen. Borrelli.

This is all on the heels of an Arizona’s Family report about testing on marijuana sold in Phoenix. Three of the four samples tested had levels of mold that would not be acceptable in other states.

"There's [sic] things in these chemicals that people are spraying on marijuana that they don't know what the effects are they haven't been proven by the FDA safe to smoke, some aren't even safe to eat. When there's no regulation you don't know what you're getting,” said Alan Kamben, who is the chief operating officer and owner at Dicot Partners, which is a cannabis producer.

We spoke with cannabis industry leaders, who say they are on board with this bill.

“People should know what's in the products. If we're going to call this medicine then this should be medicine. You should have the cleanest possible, you should be buying 100 percent pure cannabis,” said Kamben.

"I'm all for it. I think you should have everything tested and that you should be fully transparent. Transparency builds trust,” said Payton Curry, who is a cannabis cook and owner of a cannabis cuisine company.

They agree that it comes down to patient safety and industry trust.

“I think there are a lot of people where we've already had this mindset for a long time. It probably makes sense we shouldn't be eating toxic chemicals or ingesting toxic chemicals,” said Kamben.

"I'm a cook and I want the same trust and feeling I get in a can of beans that I buy for some of my restaurants and I know there aren't mold or pathogens in there that are gonna get anyone sick. We need regulation because we're feeding a lot of people,” said Curry.

They say safety regulations just make sense.

“For people that don't want the government and don't want regulation, I remember not wanting a babysitter at my house when my parents were gone too. I wanted to run amuck and not be held accountable but when you want to have a business you need accountability,” said Curry.

Despite any additional cost that might be involved here, they say that is the price of doing business right and safely.

This bill is also very popular in the Legislature. It has about 80 co-sponsors.

