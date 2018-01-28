Phoenix authorities investigate fatal motorcycle collision Sunday

Investigators are looking into the cause of this fatal motorcycle accident on 19th Ave south of Loop101. 28 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A motorcycle rider died after he was involved in an accident in Phoenix Sunday night on 19th Avenue south of the Loop 101 freeway.

Phoenix Police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Howard, said the man riding the motorcycle was heading north on 19th Ave. a little before 7 p.m. when he collided into the side of a mini-van that was turning onto 19th Ave. from Behrend Drive.

Howard said the man, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene of the crash.

The woman driving the mini-van is cooperating with police. Investigators suspect impairment could have played a factor in the collision.

The accident investigators has closed down 19th Ave. for a quarter mile around the scene.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.