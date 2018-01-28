Family of murder victim make tearful plea for help finding killer

Police don't have a lot to go on and are hoping somebody saw something the morning of Jan. 9. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A devastated family of a murdered man is asking for the public's help in finding his killer.

The family members of Marcel Cowans made a tearful plea on Saturday, hoping justice will be served soon.

"He was everything. He was my only son," Tracy Cowans, mother of Marcel.

Cowans, along with Frederick Eriven, was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Jan. 9 near 87th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

"He was very loving and compassionate toward others," said Eleanore Bolden, Marcel's aunt.

Marcel's family said the killer not only took his life but also their hearts.

"He was a very big part of our family," said Tracy.

"Like any dad, like any son, he was my best friend," said Ali El-Amin, Marcel's father.

Police don't have a lot to go on and are hoping somebody saw something the morning of Jan. 9.

"I can't see him anymore. He's gone. I'll never be able to talk to him ever again. I can't touch him. I can't talk to him. I can't see him," said Tracy.

Marcel's family knows they will never speak to him again but do have a message for his killer.

"They don't understand what they have done. They have destroyed me," said Tracy.

They hope somebody provides a tip that will lead to an arrest.

"It's not gonna bring him back but it will give us something, something, so if you know anything, if you think you know anything, if you heard something, just call. It doesn't hurt. This has destroyed us," said Tracy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

