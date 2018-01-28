Is love wound up in your genes? DNA app says maybe

The creators of a new app say love could be wound up and waiting in your genes. (Source: Pheramor)

What if a dating app claimed it could find your perfect match using your DNA?

The creators of a new app say love could be wound up and waiting in your genes.

Scientists Asma Mirza and Brittany Barreto came up with Pheramor, an app that uses your DNA from a cheek swab to help you find dates.

“It’s a way for users to make more informed decisions, and increase the efficiency of dating,” Mirza said.

The two app creators based out of Houston said 11 genes deal with attraction, and their app pairs you up with someone based on pheromones. Pheromones are attractive airborne compounds your body releases.

“Through those pheromones, we’re asking ourselves how diverse someone’s immune system is compared to our own," Barreto said. “Because the old saying of opposites attract is actually true.”

The app also scans your social media accounts to see what you like hobbies and music, since matching DNA will not be enough to save the first date.

The app does not share your genetic data or personal data with anyone which was a big concern for some like Carino Dominguez.

“I'm not sure I'd be willing to give up my DNA to find my soul mate,” Dominguez said. “I’m not sure how much a DNA test will tell how compatible you are.”

Others say anything that helps, may be worth the try.

The app is only available in Houston, but the creators said they plan to bring it to Phoenix within the year.

