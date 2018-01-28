Caught on camera: Shouts of joy as power restored in neighborhood in Puerto Rico

APS said crews worked through a rainy week and weekend to get the neighborhood's power back open. (Source: APS)

It was a moment one Puerto Rican neighborhood had been waiting months for and it was made possible in part because of APS (Arizona Public Service).

Screams of joy rang out on Sunday afternoon as people finally had their electricity restored after months of darkness following Hurricane Maria's destruction.

APS said crews worked through a rainy week and weekend to get the neighborhood's power back open.

About 50 workers left for the hurricane-damaged island earlier this month. They come from all different parts of Arizona, including Yuma, Douglas, Cottonwood and Paradise Valley.

APS has committed crews to the island through mid-March.

