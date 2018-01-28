Silent Witness: Man steals cash and cigarettes from Phoenix Circle K

The man quickly fled the scene in what's believed to be a 2007 to 2010 four-door, red Chevy Cobalt. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a Phoenix Circle K early Monday morning.

The suspect walked into the Circle K on Van Buren Street near 20th Street and pulled out a weapon to take cash and cigarettes, police said.

According to Silent Witness, the suspect is a Hispanic man, between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and has a mustache.

The man quickly fled the scene in what's believed to be a 2007 to 2010 four-door, red Chevy Cobalt. The Cobalt has tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

If you have any information about this incident please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

