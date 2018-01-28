PD: Armed suspect robs clerk at Phoenix gas station

The clerk opened the cash register and the suspect grabbed the money and took off. (Source: Silent Witness)

According to police the suspect walked in and desplayed a revolver, demanding money from the clerk. (Source: Silent Witness)

The police are looking for an armed suspect who held up a gas station in Phoenix and is asking the public for help finding him.

It happened on New Year's Day at the Shell gas station on Bethany Home Road at the Interstate 17 around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect walked in and displayed a revolver, demanding money from the clerk.

The clerk opened the cash register and the suspect grabbed the money and took off.

Police said they didn't see a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.